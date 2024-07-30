Loganville High’s Irkhin earns Forrester Scholarship

Note: The E. Jerald Forrester Scholarship Award scholarship ispresented yearly to a senior from one of the Walton County High Schools and is in memory of E. Jerald “Jerry” Forrester, founding president of the Historical Society of Walton County. This year’s winner is Ian Irkhin of Loganville High School. The following is his award-winning essay.

In some sense, it is only natural that I would grow up to be a lover of history. I was born in the small city of Pskov in western Russia, where my family lived until we moved to the United States in 2013.

Ian Irkhin

Pskov is a very old city; at its center stands a medieval citadel called the Krom, and its streets are dotted with cozy old churches of exquisite craftsmanship. In the middle ages, Pskov was an independent republic, not too different from Venice or Genoa, and the Veche was a governing body of free male citizens that met to discuss policy. Unfortunately, Pskov’s five rings of walls could not protect it from the armies of Moscow, which besieged the city in the 15th century and ended its experiment of self-rule.

Growing up in a place like this certainly made me conductive to being interested in history, but it was something completely unexpected that helped me make the jump. I remember very clearly the moment in which my love for history was ignited.

This happened back in Russia when I was five or six years old. Back there, my room has a large bookshelf opposite of my bed. I read some of the books, especially the ones with fairy tales and the like, but I was, for some reason, apprehensive to touch others. One in particular had a plain, white spine with a small drawing of a man in a feathered headdress.

One day, I decided to take the book off the shelf and find out what it was about. The front has a large illustration of an Aztec pyramid and the title Civilizations of the World. I opened it as fast as I could, burning with curiosity, and there, on the first page, were the words, Ancient Sumer and Akkad” and an illustration of a laborer digging an irrigation ditch. I was absolutely blown away by the notion that there could be great cities and wonders built by long-gone nations millenia ago, and I pored over the book, discovering in addition Greece, Rome, China, the Mayans, and beyond. The rest is, well, history, and the book still stands on its own venerated spot.

History is significant because it is the life-blood of civilization. It tells stories of humanity’s past glories and achievements as well as cautionary tales of our greatest follies. History explains who we are and how we got here, and can help predict where we are going.

History has helped me appreciate my nation, which has so graciously accepted my family and became our home. As a 15-year-old, I went through the Naturalization Process, took the Pledge, and became an American citizen. I was deeply moved by these events and believe them to be immensely important in defining who I even am.

In 11th grade, I took Advanced Placement U.S. History and U.S. Government classes. I already had a sizable prior knowledge of our country’s history, but it was then that I truly began to identify as American and take pride in my identity.

In terms of cautionary tales, perhaps the most obvious one today is the descent of Russia into sheer madness under Vladimir Putin. I have seen how my nation of birth has deteriorated from a tentative democracy into a despotic mafia state. Like many dictators before him, Putin has brainwashed his country’s citizens and reduced them into virtual slavery. If there’s one thing history teaches us, it’s that despite all the struggles and hardships, humanity perseveres and thrives — if we all do our part.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the United States — what started out as a rude collection of cabins on the Chesapeake Bay has grown into the mightiest nation on the planet and a land of opportunity for countless millions, including my own family.

I believe in my country. And by pursuing a career in computer science and cybersecurity, I hope to do my part, no matter how small it may seem, to keep that momentum going. And above all, I hope to preserve the most precious thing we have: our democracy.

Past winners -2007: Melissa Coles, LHS •2008: Dillon Horne, GWA; Matt Bolden, MAHS •2009: Joshua C. Lill, SCHS •2010: Abigail Shockey, LHS •2011: Samantha Stevens, GWA •2012: Bradford S. Jerrigan, MAHS •2013: Sara McMillian, LCA •2014: Alyssa Gill, GWA •2015: A. Joshua Samora, MAHS •2016: Adriana Olvera, SCHS •2017: Ally Hardison, GWA •2018: Patrick T. Nash, LHS •2019: William

Grant Olson, MAHS; Alexander W. Hamby, WGHS •2020: Emily E. Casey, WGHS •2021: Austin Severs, WGHS •2022: Wade Stewart, LCA •2023:Andrew Dungan, Trinity Prep

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

