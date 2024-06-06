Loganville hometown country singer nominated for Georgia Country Male Artist of the Year

He needs your vote to keep him in the running

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 5, 2024) Grant Boles, of Loganville, was recently nominated for Georgia-Country.com’s Georgia Country Male Artist of the year and he would “absolutely love” the support of his community.

The 23-year-old 2019 graduate of Loganville High School said he’s lived in Loganville since 2006 after moving from St. Marys, Ga. and has recently been making the rounds in the local music scene.

“I play a lot in the bar and fraternity scene in Athens and I’ve been back and forth to Nashville here lately playing shows! I even have a show Off of Broadway from CMA fest this weekend,” Boles said. “I also play occasional shows in Monroe at Amicis.”

According to ad material on him, “From the small town of Loganville, Georgia, Grant Boles has been immersed in the world of music since a young age. With influences such as Luke Combs and ERNEST, he is creating a sound of new school country with old school country roots!”

Currently, the first round of voting is open and you can click or tap on this link to cast your vote for Grant Boles to move him onto the next round. If you want to listen to some of his music, you can hear it on the Youtube links below. (Editor’s Note: I listened – I voted). Enjoy!)

For more information on Boles and his music, you can follow him on social media on Instagram or Facebook.

