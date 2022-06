Loganville’s Independence Celebration for 2022 is Saturday, June 25 at West Walton Park. You are invited to join in the celebration. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event promises food, fun and, of course, fireworks. The event will feature a Kids Zone full of inflatables for $10, food trucks and live music.

Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band “SkynFolks” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at around 9:45 p.m.