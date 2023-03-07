Loganville invites community to participate in annual Citywide Cleanup Day on Saturday

The City of Loganville is inviting church groups, civic groups, neighborhood associations and anyone who wants to make help clean up the city join from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11, in the annual Loganville CleanUp Day.

Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles invites participants to get their hands dirty in service to beautifying the city at this annual citywide cleanup day. Baliles said they hope to have police cars and fire trucks on hand to make it a little more interesting for those who choose to participate.

“We provide the materials and designate the areas for beautification – all we need is YOU,” the city wrote in the flyer soliciting participants.

For more information email info@loganville-ga.gov