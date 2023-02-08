Loganville is again transformed into a movie set for filming of an Apple TV original

LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – If you’ve been down Main Street Loganville recently, you will notice it is again being transformed into a movie set for the filming of a new Apple TV original series, The Big Door Prize – aka Codename Zoltar.

Props in downtown Loganville, Ga. for filming of Apple TV Series, code name Zoltar. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles warned people not to be lining up in front of the Dairy Field Ice Cream stand across from the Town Green and expecting to be served – it too is just a prop.

“This for Season 2 and that is almost unheard of,” Baliles said. “Usually a second season is made because the people loved Season 1, but Season 1 hasn’t even aired yet”.

Season 1 is reported to be airing this spring and the trailer has now been released. Click or tap on the Youtube link below to see the trailer.

According to the Apple TV write up on Youtube, “A mysterious machine shakes up a small town with its life-changing predictions. https://apple.co/_TheBigDoorPrize Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The Big Door Prize is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; and, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost serve as executive producers for Skydance Television.”