Loganville is calling on applicants to enter the 3rd annual Battle of the Bands

The event is scheduled for August 12, 2023

It’s that time of the year again and if you would like to showcase the talent of your band and a chance to win a contract to perform at this year’s Loganville Autumn Fest, now is your chance.

The City of Loganville is again partnering with the Loganville Fine Arts Society for the third annual Battle of the Bands on Aug. 12, 2023. Applications are being accepted for bands interested in participating.

This event will feature local and regional talent covering all genres of music battling it out for a spot to earn a paying performance at the city’s largest event, Autumn Fest. The winner will earn the contract to perform at the 2023 Autumn Fest which is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023. Sound equipment will be provided for each band.

For more information, email events@loganville-ga.gov