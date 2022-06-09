Loganville is calling on applications for the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands

Deadline for applications is July 6

pre

If you would like to showcase the talent of your band and a chance to win a $1,000 contract to perform at this year’s Loganville Autumn Fest, now is your chance.

The City of Loganville is partnering with the Loganville Fine Arts Society for the second annual Battle of the Bands on Aug. 26. Applications are being accepted for bands interested in participating. The winner will earn a $1,000 contract to perform at the 2022 Autumn Fest scheduled for Oct. 15.

The application can be found online at www.loganvilleevents.com under the Concerts header or email loganvillefineartssociety@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is July 6th.