Loganville joint Work Session/Council Meeting Sept. 8 to include Publix intersection traffic study, 2022 millage rate, Destination Park update

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5, the City of Loganville has combined its September 2022 work session and city council meeting into one joint meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road.

The public is invitedl If you can’t attend in person, the meeting will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The full agenda follows.