Loganville Legacy Lions purchase new computer for senior center

Donations and pecan sales fundraiser monies used to purchase computer

From left: Loganville Legacy Lions Club treasurer Dana Russell, worker Skip Baliles and current club president Branden Whitfield present a computer to the Loganville Senior Center. Contributed Photo

Loganville Legacy Lions Club President and workers were able to present a new computer to the Loganville Senior Center. The funds were raised for the purchase of the computer through donations as well of the sale of pecans.

“Many thanks to Bojangles for providing the Club with a place to receive donations and sell pecans,” Loganville Legancy Lions Club member Skip Baliles said, adding that Bojangles had facilitated the sale of pecans through the drive-thru every weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

