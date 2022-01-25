Loganville Main Street gets a facelift for its Apple TV movie debut

Lights, Camera, Action

Main Street Loganville is being prepared as a set for the making of an Apple TV movie in coming weeks.

Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The City of Loganville is getting in on the Georgia movie scene and Main Street is getting a facelift for its closeup, much like Monroe did when the city became the set for much of the filming of the movie Hidden Figures in 2016.

According to Kristy Daniel, events and marketing coordinator for the city of Loganville, Loganville’s foray into the movie business has the movie company very excited about the city’s prospects of becoming a favored location much like Monroe and the City of Covington have developed over the years. And they are pretty excited about the facelift the city is already getting. Crews were in town this month painting the storefronts downtown on Main Street and adding facades to some of them.

“And it looks better already, doesn’t it,” said Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles.

“Filming will start early February. And will take place on and off potentially through April. It is an Apple TV series named Zoltar and it revolves around a high school teacher in a small town,” Daniel said.

There will be some obvious disruption to the businesses and traffic during the days that filming is actually taking place and Main Street and possibly some side streets are likely to be impacted.

“We will do our best to notify the public when the road closures impact traffic. Most of the filming will be on Main Street and Town Green. They will be utilizing all other city properties for parking,” Daniel said.

