Loganville man, 20, dies in a fiery crash in Connecticut over the weekend

Family is trying to raise funds to bring his body home for burial

Archer High School graduate, Luis Gabriel Martinez, 20, of Loganville, was killed in a horrific car crash in Connecticut over the weekend. He was attending New England Tech in Rhode Island at the time of the crash.

According to his aunt, Dubelka Obando, at the time Martinez was on his way back to Rhode Island after picking up a car part to fix a car to make a trip home to Loganville to see his mother and sibling. He had been away in college and had not seen his family since Christmas. The car experienced technical trouble and was parked in the median awaiting a tow truck when the crash occurred.

According to the incident report from Connecticut State Police, the vehicle with the driver and Martinez, who was the passenger, was stopped in the median when another vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old woman, crossed over into the median and ran into the back of the vehicle. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames. The driver was able to exit and he and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. Martinez however, did not regain consciousness and died on the scene. The CSP said at this time the incident is still under investigation and did not have details on any charges that may be filed.

The family has a gofundme page to try and raise the funds to bring Martinez back to his home town of Loganville for a Georgia burial.