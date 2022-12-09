Update: Loganville man, 57, arrested in connection with Monroe shooting

Update

The City of Monroe Police Department reported that officers responded to the Walton Truck Stop on Highway 78 at about 6:46 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving a call on a person shot in the parking lot. They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an Athens hospital by Walton EMS.

The suspect in the shooting is identified as Timothy Nixon, 57, of Loganville. He was arrested on the scene and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently incarcerated at the Walton County Jail.

The Monroe Police Department Criminal Investigation Division will continue investigating the incident and is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Lewis at 770-266-5186 or Lt. Powell at 770-266-5177.

Initial Story

MONROE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that a shooting at the Truck Stop off Highway 78 in Monroe Thursday night has sent the victim to the Hospital. Watts said the victim has been transported to Piedmont Athens. There is no further info on the condition of the victim at this time. The incident is still under investigation.