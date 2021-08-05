Loganville man arrested in connection with last summer’s murder of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that a second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last summer of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl.

“The GBI has arrested Jerrion Amari McKinney and charged him with multiple charges, including murder and gang charges for Secoriea Turner’s murder,” GBI spokesman Nelly Miles said in a released statement. The AP is reporting that McKinney, 23, is from Loganville. “On June 11, 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that the GBI Gang Task Force conduct a gang investigation and secure additional arrest warrants as needed in Turner’s murder investigation. Arrest warrants were secured for McKinney and Julian Jamal Conley who was already incarcerated.”

Miles said McKinney was a part-time Loganville resident who stayed or visited associates there routinely.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force & the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit.

Secoriea died on July 4, 2020 during protests and the torching of a Wendy’s in Atlanta in the wake of a police shooting the month before that resulted in the death of a black man.