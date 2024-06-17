Loganville man caught in Mississippi allegedly with 50 lbs of marijuana

Cally Pusey, left, of Covington, and Ty’jhai Davis, of Loganville, were caught with 50 pounds of marijuana while driving through Mississippi. Courtesy Pontotoc County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Dept.

A Loganville man and Covington woman found themselves in trouble during a recently traffic stop over five hours away in Mississippi. Ty’jhai Davis, 21, of Loganville and Cally Pusey, 23, of Covington, were arrested after deputies with Pontotoc County (Mississippi) Sheriff ’s Department found 50 pounds of marijuana in the back of a vehicle.



The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Pontotoc County (Mississippi) Sheriff ’s Department charged Pusey and Davis with trafficking of a controlled substance – marijuana. The Narcotics Division of the CID was conducting a daytime narcotics operation with patrol of highways, county roads and streets of Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff ’s Department detailed the traffic stop on its official Facebook account.

“During the traffic stop a strong odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. “Upon executing a search of the vehicle, over 50 pounds of marijuana was discovered.”

The pair were then arrested and booked into the Adult Detention Center of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department. Per the department’s Facebook post, a Justice Court judge set bond for the perpetrators at $15,000 each.

(Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

