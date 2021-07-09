Loganville man celebrates his 100th birthday at McDonald’s in Grayson

It is not every day that McDonald’s gets to host a birthday party for a beloved customer, well at least not one who is celebrating a full century of life. But that was the case this week when the McDonald’s in Grayson got to host a birthday party for long-time customer Landus Swofford, of Loganville, on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

Mr. Lanus Swofford with two employees from Grayson McDonald’s on the occasion of his 100th Birthday Celebration.

Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

July 6, 2021, a tent was put up outside the McDonald’s and the “Smooth Jazz Guitar” of Andre Bennett played in the background as many of Swofford’s friends from his years of regular visits to the Grayson’s McDonald’s got to wish him a Happy Birthday and enjoy a slice of cake with him.

Lanus Swofford, of Loganville, with his family on the occasion of his 100th Birthday celebration at McDonald’s in Grayson. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

When asked the secret to his longevity, Swofford replied, “Drinking good whiskey.” But those who got to know him over the years believe his kind spirit and generous heart also have a lot to do with it.

“I have been coming here and having breakfast with Swofford for a long time – long before many of these people. I was out of work at one time and when we would meet, we’d always hug or kiss hello, and during that time he would say, ‘Come here,’ and he would slip me $5 under the table. I was so grateful – and I always thought that was so cool,” said Sharyn Berg, another long-time regular at the Grayson McDonald’s. “I accepted it for two reasons; one because it helped me out at the time, but also because I believe in the joy of giving and I know it gave him joy to do that for me. Even after I had got a job and was doing OK, he would still try and slip me that $5. I would have to tell him, ‘No, No, I don’t need it.” (Photo right) Sharyn Berg with Lanus Swofford at his 100th Birthday celebration at the Grayson McDonald’s. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

“That’s just who he is,” said his daughter, Delores Pope. She and the rest of Swofford’s family were on hand to sing Happy Birthday and share in McDonald’s birthday celebration for a favorite customer.