Loganville man charged in the death of his mother

Murder is alleged to have taken place in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that detectives have charged a Loganville man, Christopher Pino, 39, with one count of felony murder in the death of his mother. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. He also had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Tresa Slate.

According to a press release from FCSO, on Sept. 10, 2022, at about 11:30 AM, deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County regarding an elderly male reporting he could not wake up the female that lived in the home. Deputies subsequently determined that the female was dead and there was a potential of foul play.

Christopher Pino: Photo credit: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Major Crimes detectives conducted an investigation and, in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide. Pino was named the suspect. He was located the following day in Gainesville and taken into custody without incident.

This case remains an active investigation and no additional details are available at the moment.