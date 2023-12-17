Loganville man is in need of a kidney

Loganville, Ga man in need of a kidney donation

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 17, 2023) – Timothy Thomason is facing a tough fight and is in need of some help to win the battle. The 33-year-old Loganville man has stage 4 kidney disease and is on the transplant list. He is in urgent need of a kidney donor.

“I have been on the transplant list for 4 months,” Thomason said. “I very grateful I’m not on dialysis yet.”

But without a transplant, it is just a matter of time before he will be facing dialysis and his condition will continue to deteriorate.

Thomason, along with his son, is on a billboard on Highway 81 heading towards Loganville.

If anybody is in a position to donate a kidney and feels called to do so, Thomason is Blood Type A+ and is on the transplant list. You can register to be a donor through Piedmont at this link.

