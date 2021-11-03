Loganville Middle and High schools FFA chapters participate in Georgia Jr Livestock State Goat Show

Recently, members of the Loganville Middle and Loganville High School FFA chapters participated in the State Market Goat Show in Perry, GA, at the Georgia National Fair. The 2021 show proved to be the most successful State Market Goat Show to date for the Loganville livestock program.

Loganville Middle School FFA members Carsyn Chadwick and Carsyn Dailey did an outstanding job in the middle school division. They each placed in the top 15 for showmanship. Carsyn Chadwick finished 7th in her Market class for Wethers and 6th in Market Doe class. Carsyn Dailey placed 3rd in her Market Doe class.

Loganville High School FFA was represented by Hannah Hughes, Skyler Hughes, and Hailey Sheldon. All three members placed in the top 15 in their Showmanship class with Skyler Hughes achieving a top 5 placing in the Final Drive for Showmanship. Hailey Sheldon placed 11th in her Market Doe class and 2nd in her Georgia Club Goat Producers Association Market Doe class. Hannah Hughes had a 7th and 9th place finish in each of her Market Doe classes, and Skyler Hughes had a 6th and 7th place finish in her Market Doe classes.

These FFA leaders have been working diligently with their goats since the spring to prepare for the State Show. Each member has competed in numerous contests across the state of Georgia in various local fairs and jackpot shows where they worked to perfect their showmanship abilities before heading to Perry. They will each now begin preparing for the Breeding Doe season this winter.

Loganville Middle School FFA is sponsored by Mr. Justin Youngblood, LMS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, and Loganville High School FFA is sponsored by Mr. Sean Bryant, LHS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor.

Contributed photos