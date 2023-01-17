Loganville Morning Mingle this month is at Great Harvest Bread Company on Friday

Loganville’s Morning Mingle returns to Great Harvest Bread Company at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Great Harvest Bread Company is located 150 Atlanta Hwy #700, Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend. If you haven’t eaten at Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville before, it will be worth it to attend if just for the breakfast.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals.

“This is the perfect opportunity that will allow you to meet and greet new potential clients in the community,” says Kristy Daniel, Loganville Marketing and Events Director.

Those interested can also choose to host a Morning Mingle at your business. For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.