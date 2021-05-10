Loganville offers residents lesson in planning and zoning and town hall meetings for public input

Graphic credit: Northeast Georgia Regional Commission

The City of Loganville will host a class introducing the public to the basics of planning and zoning beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18th in the Council Chambers in City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. The class is expected to take about an hour and will be followed by a question and answer session with city officials. Those interested in attending the class in person are asked to email info@loganville-ga.gov with their name, address, and contact number so copies of class material can be prepared ahead of time. The class will also be made available via YouTube Live athttps://link.edgepilot.com/s/36a34f97/R6a7M84lAUOBnwXBzizxjQ?u=http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ

In addition, two town hall meetings have also been scheduled for May to allow the public to gain information and have input on the future of Loganville’s downtown area. The first one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Rock Gym and will focus on ideas for the redevelopment of downtown. This comes on the heels of a recently completed survey conducted by the Citizens Advisory Group limited to city residents and business owners that also sought feedback on a variety of ideas for the redevelopment of Main Street. About 950 people responded to the survey, which in comparison exceeded the number of people who voted in the 2019 citywide elections. About 365 additional comments were provided by the respondents as well.

Like the survey, the meeting will serve as a tool from which guidelines will emerge that city leaders can use to put together a request for proposals that would first focus on potential redevelopment ideas for city-owned properties. Proposals will likely work within the restraints of the already existing zoning regulations for the Main Street Overlay, which were approved in 2018. The zoning currently restricts residential options to only lofts or flats with a minimum square footage of 900 feet above retail space. Freestanding apartment buildings are not allowed under the Main Street Overlay zoning.

The meeting will also be made available live via the City of Loganville’s YouTube channel. Anyone who cannot make the meeting is encouraged to email any comments to info@loganville-ga.gov

The second town hall meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 2, also at the Rock Gym, and will focus on the challenges facing the existing O’Kelly Memorial Library. The town hall meeting will be facilitated by the O’Kelly Library Board of Trustees, Library Manager Rick Vetsch, and Azalea Regional Library System Director Stacy Brown. Officials said the meeting will discuss how an updated, safely walkable, larger facility located in downtown Loganville could meet the needs of a growing and thriving community and encourage foot traffic and natural revitalization in the heart of the city.