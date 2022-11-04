Loganville officials to consider applications for retail shops and outparcels on Hwy 81

City Council also to consider rezone for development of commercial center

The Loganville City Council will have its November worksession beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7th, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ. Items on the agenda include an annexation and a rezoning by Split Silk Properties LLC that would make way for the development of a commercial center on Highway 78 as well as a series of annexations and rezonings that would allow for the development of retail shops and outparcels on Highway 81.

The full agenda follows.