Photo credit:U.S. Secretary of Defense, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

West End Pharmacy in Loganville, is accepting appointments for anyone 16 years and older that is interested in getting Pfizer COVID vaccine.

You can visit the website, www.westendpharmacyloganville.com to make the appointment for the date and time that is convenient for you. West End Pharmacy is located at 101 Tara Commons Dr., Suite 100, Loganville, Ga.