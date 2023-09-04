Loganville police chief to speak on his trip to Israel at pastor of LFBC’s Bible class Wednesday

Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry at GILEE in Israel 2023. Contributed photo

Earlier this summer, Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry spent two weeks of intensive public safety leadership training in Israel with some of the country’s other top police executives. According to a press release on his return, “Lowry was part of a 20-member delegation that partnered with the Israel Police for the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s (GILEE) 30th annual peer-to-peer executive training program. While in Israel, they were shown best practices and the latest technologies in policing and public safety. They learned more about strategies to successfully lead law enforcement programs and use community policing to build safer neighborhoods for minority communities in partnership with all community stakeholders.”

On Friday last week, Lowry got the opportunity to speak to attendees of TRIAD at the monthly meeting.

Those in attendance were so impressed with his presentation that former Loganville Mayor Dan Curry has asked that the chief be invited to speak at Loganville Baptist Church this week.

“I recently heard our very own Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowery tell his story of his recent two week trip to Israel. Chief Lowery was selected to go with a few other law enforcement officers to Israel for terrorist training. Personally, I was so inspired by his story I asked Pastor Jimmy Wilson of Loganville First Baptist if the Chief could address his Wednesday evening Bible class,” Curry said.

As a result, Lowry will speak to the pastor’s class Wednesday evening Sept. 6 at 6:45 pm in room 117 of FBC Loganville. Curry feels sure that those who hear Lowry’s presentation will come away knowing how important it is to pray for Israel.