Loganville Public Safety Day is on Sept. 2 on the Towne Green

You’re invited to learn more about the first responders that serve the Loganville area – and have a little fun along the way. There will be a DJ, free hot dogs to the first 100 people and equipment on display from the local departments.

The event will take place between 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, on the Town Green at 235 Main Street, Loganville.  

The community is invited to join in and celebrate the hard work of local fire and law enforcement agencies.

