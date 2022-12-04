Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively

The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ

On the agenda for discussion are a series of annexations and rezonings that would make way for the development of a commercial center on Highway 78 as well as two applications that would make way for retail shops on property on Highway 81.

The City Council meeting and voting session follows on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The public is invited to both meetings.

The full agenda Monday’s work session follows: