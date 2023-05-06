Loganville to consider traffic analysis for Whataburger Drive-Thru restaurant / funding for library, more….

The City of Loganville will have its May work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows:

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Staff Report for 315 Skyland Drive

B. Case # A23-001 – Dina Vasquez, requests Annexation of property located at 315 Skyland Drive, Loganville, GA Gwinnett County. Map/Parcel #5159 013. 0.49+/- acres.

C. Case # R23-002 – Dina Vasquez – filed an application to rezone 0.49+/- acres located on 315 Skyland Drive Map/Parcel #5159 013, Gwinnett County, Georgia. The property owner is Dina Vasquez. The current zoning is O&I. The requested zoning is CH for the development of existing office with opaque fenced outdoor storage.

D. Case # A23-003 – Dina Vasquez, requests Annexation of property located at 315 Skyland Drive, Loganville, GA Gwinnett County. Map/Parcel #5159 014. 0.46+/- acres.

E. Case # R23-004 – Dina Vasquez – filed an application to rezone 0.46+/- acres located on 315 Skyland Drive Map/Parcel #5159 014, Gwinnett County, Georgia. The property owner is Dina Vasquez. The current zoning is O&I. The requested zoning is CH for the development of existing office with opaque fenced outdoor storage.

F. Site Plan

G. 168 Lee Byrd Road Staff Report

H. Case # R23-005 – Sevan Multi-Site Solutions – filed an application to rezone 0.71+/- acres located on 168 Lee Byrd Road Map/Parcel #LG110061, Walton County, Georgia. The property owner is GSA RE Hwy 78 Loganville. The current zoning is R-16. The requested zoning is CH for the development of the parcel to become part of larger commercial development fronting US-78.

I. Traffic Impact Analysis for proposed Whataburger Drive-Thru Restaurant

J. Updates / Reports

3. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

4. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Amend Approval of Purchase Amount for (3) Police Vehicles from January 2023 Council Meeting.

B. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Appropriate Fund for Claude Brewer Waterline from ARPA

B. Updates / Reports

6. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Appropriate Funds for Library ARPA

B. Updates / Reports

7. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

9. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Updates / Reports

10. ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 04-13-2023 Council Meeting Minutes

B. April Financial Report

11. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.