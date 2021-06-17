Loganville to host its Independence Day Celebration on June 26

If you have plans to be out of town on July 4th, you can still get an early start and celebrate locally at the Loganville Independence Day Celebration on June 26. The celebration will take place at West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road in Loganville.

The community is invited to get an early start on celebrating the founding of America with the City of Loganville’s annual Independence Celebration. There will be games and activities for the kids, food vendors on-site and a DJ and live music in the lead up to the fireworks display.

Loganville Independence Day Celebrations in Loganville 2019. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and the Journey cover band Departure will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks follow the concert. The event will end at about 10 p.m.

Departure performs at the Loganville Independence Day Celebrations in Loganville 2019. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event. Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Loganville Police Department. Everyone else is encouraged to park at the Meridian Community Center or First Baptist Church of Loganville.