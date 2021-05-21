Loganville Traffic Study interactive webpage invites public input

An interactive website launched today as part of the City of Loganville’s Comprehensive Traffic Study with tools for citizens to have direct input in identifying traffic needs.

“Public involvement is a key component of the traffic study, and the website is just one tool in the overall plan for public outreach,” said Councilman Bill DuVall, who chairs the city council’s Public Utilities / Transportation Committee. “This is a way for not only our residents but also those in the larger Loganville community and those who drive our roadways every day to have your voices heard as we work toward improving the transportation infrastructure in our city.”

The website is https://sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/loganville where visitors are asked to take part in a brief survey related to traffic and transportation concerns. The website also offers an interactive map where visitors can help identify areas where they would like to safely ride a bike or walk. The interactive map also allows users to pinpoint safety and traffic concerns. The final component of the website is a community forum where visitors can comment on how they would define success for improving Loganville’s transportation network.

Public feedback provided through the website will help provide early guidance to the study. A summary of the results from the website will be coupled with data gathered analyzing existing conditions and presented as part of a transportation town hall meeting scheduled in August.

Those interested in utilizing the feedback opportunity provided by the website are asked to do so before July 1, 2021.

The City of Loganville’s Traffic Study and Needs Analysis is utilizing grant funding provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission with KCI Technologies Inc. serving as the lead consultants for the project. Email info@loganville-ga.gov for more information.