You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome Fire Lake Bob Seger Tribute Band to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The Loganville Town Green is located at 235 Main Street. The band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the music will continue until 10 p.m.