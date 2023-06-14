Loganville will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 24

Contributed photo

Loganville’s Independence Celebration for 2023 is Saturday, June 24 at West Walton Park. It begins at 6 p.m. and the celebration will continue until 10.30 p.m. West Walton Park is located at 925 Twin Lakes Road in Loganville.

The community is invited to join in “an early start on celebrating the founding of our great nation with the City of Loganville’s annual Independence Celebration.”

There will be games and activities for the kids, food vendors on site and a DJ will provide the music leading up to Band X taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks follow the concert.

Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Loganville Police Department, with everyone else encouraged to park at First Baptist Church of Loganville and walk over or use the shuttle that will run from the Meridian Community Center to the event site.