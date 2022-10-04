Loganville youth has plenty of artistic talent

Contributed.photo

Jessie Lyn Kester of Loganville is young but has plenty of artistic talent.

The 14-year-old was asked by Scott Carpenter of Southern Billiards in Loganville to paint his four-pane store front this last month.

The Kester family met Carpenter back in December when Scott restored Jessie’s mother’s bumper pool table back to pristine condition.

From there when Scott learned that Jessie was an artist he asked her to draw a special car of his. Impressed with her talent, he later asked her to paint his storefront windows.

The painting took about a week to complete.

Jessie said of the project, “It was the largest painting I have ever done but once it was finished I was proud and thankful for the trust Scott put in me, I decided to give God the glory from the beginning and trust His guidance.”

Those who know Jessie say she is a natural artist who works with all mediums and has had art training since first grade at Summit Academy in Loganville.