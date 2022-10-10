Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday

Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment.

This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform at Autumn Fest by winning the Battle of the Bands. They will take the state at 2 p.m. Funky Bluester will perform at 10:15 a.m. The

The community is invited to join in this traditional fall festival in Loganville which is billed as a celebration of the community with booths from area vendors as well as local businesses and civic groups, live entertainment featuring local dance academies and the Battle of the Bands winner, combined with good food and great times.

Residents are reminded that Main Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available at the health department, the Methodist and Baptist churches on Main Street, as well as at City Hall.