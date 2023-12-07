Loganville’s Cup and Saucer was location for filming of ABC television series this week

Filming for an unknown ABC TV series took place at the Cup and Saucer in Loganville on Dec. 5 and 6, 2023. Photo credit: Damyn Swanepoel

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 7, 2023) – Another movie crew was in Loganville this week, this time for an ABC television series. Prior to this week, Main Street in Loganville was most recently the location for a movie set earlier this year for the filming of a new Apple TV original series The Big Door Prize – aka Codename Zoltar.

The location this week for the ABC TV series was the Cup and Saucer on Lawrenceville Road where the crew could be seen staging outside the diner on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, according to Loganville officials, no details have been disclosed about what was being filmed and they are not sure if the movie crew will be back anytime soon to shoot any more scenes.

“They only rented the Rock Gym and the Cup and Saucer for Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Kristy Daniel, director of events and marketing for the City of Loganville. Daniel said the Rock Gym was used for catering for the cast and crew. The filming actually took place at the Cup and Saucer diner.

Unlike Main Street in Loganville for the shooting of The Big Door Prize, there did not appear to be much of a change to the front of the popular Loganville diner. Main Street, however, had remained in character for several months earlier this year and still bears some of the signs of “Deerfield,” the town that Main Street Loganville represents in The Big Door Prize.

Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles said that there was so much confidence in the first series, that filming of Season 2 began even before the first episode of Season 1 had aired.

“Usually a second season is made because the people loved Season 1, but Season 1 hadn’t even aired yet,” Baliles said.

Props in downtown Loganville, Ga. for filming of Apple TV Series, code name Zoltar. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

According to entertainment news in Bustle.com, Season 2 of The Big Door Prize is likely to premier sometime in the spring of 2024. If you haven’t seen it yet, the trailer for Season 1 can be seen in the link below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

