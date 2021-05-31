Loganville’s fallen heroes memorialized by the planting of Cherry Trees at City Hall

As we remember those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States of America in all wars this Memorial Day, there are newly planted Cherry trees at Loganville City Hall bearing the name of those from the Loganville area who joined the fallen hero ranks in recent years. The trees were planted in March by members of the Loganville Rotary Club.

Memorialized in plaques on those cherry trees are the names of:

Sgt. E.J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville, KIA May 26, 2017. He died as a result of a non-tactical vehicle rollover in the vicinity of northern Syria.

Sgt. Michael Stokely, 23, of Loganville, KIA Aug. 16, 2005 serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Stokely was a graduate of Loganville High School.

Maj. David W. Gray – U.S.Air Force, KIA Aug. 8, 2012 while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. Gray was a graduate of Loganville High School.

Master Sgt. Mark Allen, 46, of Loganville, – Died Oct. 12, 2019, 10 years after being wounded in 2009 search for Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan. He was left severely injured after being shot during an insurgent ambush. Allen’s wife, Shannon, and his daughter, Journey, were recognized as Gold Star family members at the May 2021 Loganville City Council Meeting.

Also at the May City Council meeting, Jiffy Server, Gold Star mother of another Walton County fallen hero, 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, of Monroe, was recognized for her son’s sacrifice.

There also are trees planted at Loganville City Hall in the names of fallen Rotarians Rob Kiser, Ronnie Gray, Kurt Hansen, Ron Perron and Marla Panyik.