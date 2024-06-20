Loganville’s Independence Day Celebration will be on June 29

Photo credit: Robbie Schwartz

Loganville invites you to get a head start on the holiday at the Independence Celebration on June 29, 2024

The City partners with Walton County for the 6 pm celebration at West Walton Park football fields at 925 Twin Lakes Rd. Festivities include games,activities and food vendors. A DJ will provide music until 7:30 when high-energy Boogilicious band takes the stage playing hits from the 1960s to today.

The evening culminates with fireworks following the concert.

Holding the celebration early lets residents enjoy all area celebrations in addition to Loganville’s. The city is being a good steward of taxpayer money, too.

“An early celebration allows the city to save money,” said Kristy Daniel, Loganville’s events and marketing coordinator.

