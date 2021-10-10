Lola is a special needs blind dog in need of a loving home

Photo credit: Walton County Animal Control

Lola is a blind dog who is in need of a loving home. She is 8 years old, is microchipped and has been spayed. She has $1,300 in pledges but no rescue requests yet. See the intake form for more information.

“She shouldn’t need to sit in the shelter any longer. Monday will begin a new round of stray and owner surrender intake. Please get Lola and the others from last week out to safety,” said Bill Wise, rescue coordinator for Walton County Animal Shelter.

See www.waltonpets.net for most current status and pledge totals for all the animals currently awaiting rescue or forever homes.