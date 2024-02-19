Long-time Walton County BOE member Landers will not seek re-election

Coleman Landers, long-time Walton County Board of Education member for District 4, announced

Tuesday night he would not seek another term this fall.

Landers, who was first elected to the board in 2004, is in the final year of his fifth term on the board, where is currently the longest serving member.

Coleman Landers

“It’s just time,” Landers said on his decision to hang it up at the end of the year and let someone else run for election this November. His fellow board members said he had been a great public servant and served the best interests of the children of Walton County for 20 years.

“I don’t know of anyone else who has made such an impact in this board room on this school system,” Tom Gibson, chairman of the WCBOE, said. “He’s going to be missed come Jan. 1.”

David Breedlove, District 7 member, agreed.

“He embodies leadership,” he said. Landers will continue to serve through the end of the year as he finishes out his final term. His seat will be up for grabs in the general election on Nov. 5. Qualifying for 2024 positions will begin March. The primary is set for May with the general election in November.

