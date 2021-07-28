Look Up ‘screen free’ fun event in Monroe Saturday

It’s almost back to school time in the local area and what better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a party! The Walton Youth Advocacy Board is offering just such an opportunity in Monroe – and one without the distraction of cell phones.

From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, the Youth Advocacy Board is hosting at party on Court Street and the Historic Courthouse lawn in downtown Monroe. The Teen Board came up with the idea to bring the community together without the distraction of cellphones by hosting a screen-free event!

Information is on the Facebook and Instagram. There will be karaoke by OnStage Walton, a corn hole tournament, face painting, a cakewalk, dodgeball tournament, photography by Kelley Channell, and various vendors and local businesses. Looking forward to a fun event!