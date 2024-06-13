Looking for something to do with the little ones in Walton County this summer

Here are a few ideas

As Walton County has ended its 2023-24 school year, children, teens and adults are looking for some stimulating entertainment. These are a few suggestions for activities that could be explored through the months of June and July while school is out for summer.

Activities

Splash Pads:

In Loganville, Ayers Park provides a children’s watery-playground. Its address is 1011 Heritage Pkwy, Between. In Walnut Grove, they’re building a public park which will include a splash pad. It will be located on Highway 81 near the fire station.

In Monroe, there is a free splash pad on the Town Green at the corner of Church Street and Madison Ave. downtown.

Arcades:

Retro gaming systems like Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and more are found at Flashback Games.

It is located at 150 Athens Highway Suite 1000 in Loganville. Their phone number is 470-273-5130.

Stars and Strikes not only has bowling, but they also have an arcade where kids and teens can win tickets to get prizes. They’re located at 479 Brightwell Court Loganville, GA 30052. Their number

is 678-965-5707.

Mini Golf and Ax Throwing:

Our Backyard Mini Golf, which has eighteen holes with twist, turns and obstacles, is located at 3685 Harrison Road SW, Loganville. Their phone number is 470-699-3348.

Lumberjack axe throwing (located in the Stars and Strikes bowling and arcade in Loganville) has eight targets with a full menu of food for the whole family to enjoy. Call 678-965-5707 to book a time slot.

Library Functions and Story Times:

O’Kelly Memorial library provides story times to children throughout the months of June and July. During the week, they also organize chess nights, Family Movie Day (July 13th at 12 p.m) and a monthly coloring contest. The library is located in Loganville at 363 Conyers Road. The Story Shop, in Monroe located at 124 North Broad Street, holds a story time on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Monroe Blooms Flower Festival:

The Walton Center for the Arts hosts the flower festival at 205 South Broad Street on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. This will be the fifth annual festival that will feature floral arrangements throughout downtown.

Concerts and Productions

2nd Round Music: Michael Pezent, the solo acoustic guitarist for 2nd Round Music, plays on June 12 and 14 at the Southern Brewing Company (123 North Lumpkin Street in Monroe). His cover music ranges from old country to classic rock. See his website https://2ndroundmusic.com for more information on concert dates and times.

“Disaster! the Musical:” This play features a 1979 New York floating casino set that showcases songs such as “Hooked On a Feeling”, “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff ”. This show would be perfect for the whole family. Show times are July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. July 21 and 28 show times start at 2 p.m. On July 23, at 7:30 p.m tickets are half price ($10). Come out and support the local OnStage Playhouse at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Visit onstagewalton.org for more information.

Summer Camp and Vacation Bible Schools

Country Kids Camp: This outdoor camp is for preschoolers to 5th graders. It’s located in Loganville at 5905 Center Hill Church Road. Their office phone number is 678-925-9239. Visit their website to register or sign up to be a volunteer. https://www.countrykidscampfun.org

Summit Baptist Church: Summit Baptist is holding their summer VBS. This year’s theme is, “The Great Jungle Journey.” Their location is at 3080 Highway 81 in Loganville. Visit their website for more information and for registration at thesummitchurch.com/kids

1025 Church: 1025 is inviting kids from four years old to twelve to register for “Breaker Rock Beach” VBS. They’re located at 1025 East Spring Street in Monroe. Visit their website for more information

and for registration at 1025church.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1984515

Sweet Treats

Butter’d Udder: This ice cream joint will cool the heat this summer. From cheesecake to milkshakes, there is something that every age group will enjoy. They are located at 1034 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, GA 30655. Their business phone number is 678-635-3372.

Pelican’s Snoballs: These shaved ice treats will be sure to melt away the Georgia summer heat. They have a wide selection of shaved ice flavors. They provide a hawaiian-like atmosphere with plenty of games. Their place of business is located at 4501 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville and their business phone number is 770-778-8399.

