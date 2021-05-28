Lorelle Carey named 2021 Outstanding Storm Spotter of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

Contributed photo

AMERICUS, GA (05/27/2021)– Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Lorelle Carey of Loganville was named Outstanding Storm Spotter of the Year at GSW’s 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome.

Storm Spotters are student leaders who assist with new student orientation, programming for first-year students, and co-instruct the The GSW Experience course for incoming first-year students.

The Outstanding Storm Spotter of the Year award is presented to two students who have shown exceptional leadership throughout the year. The Storm Spotters approach their responsibilities with enthusiasm and compassion as they work with first-year students during their transition into the University. These students exemplify the meaning of servant leaders.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with over 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.