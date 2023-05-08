Lost ATA Turkey Shotgun – reward offered if returned

This ATA Turkey Shotgun was accidentally left on the back of a car and someone picked it up after it fell off. It was lost somewhere between Jersey and Covington and could’ve been in either Walton or Newton County, but it is believed that it didn’t make it to I-20.

It has been reported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and entered in GCIC/NCIC.



ATA Arms

CY Tactical Camo

12 GA, 18.5 Barrel

Serial #: 18/D08928

Has a SIG MSR green dot on the rail