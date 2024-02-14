Lost dog in Grayson

6789082324
Four hours ago Nihash took off when we opened the door to go outside . We’re off of Pinehurst Road in Grayson. We live on Pinella Drive. A few people said they saw him on Pinehurst but he wouldn’t come to them.
