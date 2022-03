Saki is a 12-year-old Shiba Inu. She’s Black and Tan and wearing a little black harness. She weighs about 15 pounds. She was last seen running toward Gum Tree Road from Buck Smith Roa, right off of Highway 81 in Loganville.

She went missing at about 10 p.m. last night, March 5, 2022. If you see her please contact Elizabeth Head, 678-517-8682.

She IS micro chipped and the Company has just been called and updated with her information.

She is the small black one.