Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.

Warehouse Part Time Overnight

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2401801BR Department LWS_STR_Night Stocking

As a Warehouse Part-Time Overnight instore associate, you will also deliver quality customer service while maintaining a store that is clean, safe, and stocked with the products our customers need.

Back-End Dept Supervisor

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2403127BR Department LWS_STR_Back-End

The Back End Department Supervisor impacts Lowe’s mission daily by planning, scheduling, monitoring, and successfully implementing all non-selling operations in the back end of the store.

Cashier Part Time

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2401799BR Department LWS_USA_Hourly Training

Answer customer questions and provide a professional experience for customers. Deliver excellent customer service at the register. .

Retail Sales – Part Time

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2401798BR Department LWS_USA_Hourly Training

You will engage customers regarding the types of projects they are working on and how you may help. Depending on your department, some lifting (building materials, paint, or maybe mulch) may be required.

FT-Sales Specialist – Flooring-Day

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2409851BR Department LWS_STR_Flooring

1 year of experience entering and submitting customer sales orders, including Special Order Sales. 2 years of experience identifying and selling products based upon customer needs or plans, more…