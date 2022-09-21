Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville has full and part-time job openings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s Career website on Sept. 18, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Sales Floor Dept Supervisor – Inside Garden

Store Operations Job Id 2424993BR Department LWS_USA_Inside Gdn

The Sales Floor Department Supervisor is primarily responsible for leading and enabling a team of associates to deliver the best possible customer experience in the store.

FT-Sales Specialist – Flooring-Day

Store Operations Job Id 2409851BR Department LWS_STR_Flooring

1 year of experience entering and submitting customer sales orders, including Special Order Sales. 2 years of experience identifying and selling products based upon customer needs or plans – more…

FT-Sales Associate – Appliances-Day

Store Operations Job Id 2404511BR Department LWS_STR_Appliances

The Customer Service Associate is responsible for customers’ experience with Lowe’s. 6 months of retail experience providing customer service, including identifying and resolving customer issues, more..

Merchandising Part Time Days

Store Operations Job Id 2423282BR Department LWS_STR_MST Day

As a Merchandising Part-Time Days associate at Lowe’s, you’ll be a driving force behind every moment where great customers, retail associates, products, and ideas come together.