Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s Career website on April 1, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Full Time – Sales Specialist – Millwork – Day – Category Store Operations Job Id 2556211BR Department LWS_STR_Millwork

1 year of experience entering and submitting customer sales orders, including Special Order Sales. 2 years of experience identifying and selling products based upon customer needs or plans.

Retail Sales – Part Time

GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2551061BR Department LWS_USA_Hourly Training

You will engage customers regarding the types of projects they are working on and how you may help.

Part Time – Merchandising Service Associate – Plant Services

Store Operations Job Id 2539835BR Department LWS_STR_MST – Live Nursery

Cashier Part Time

4022 Atlanta Highway Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2551059BR Department LWS_USA_Hourly Training