Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has open positions for a full times sales specialist in appliances as well as a part-time position in retail sales. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s Career website on Dec. 8, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Full Time – Sales Specialist – Appliances – Day

Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2725557BR Job Type Full time Department Appliances. 1 year of experience entering and submitting customer sales orders, including Special Order Sales. 2 years of experience identifying and selling products based upon customer needs or plans.

Retail Sales – Part Time

Location Loganville, GA Category Store Operations Job Id 2722548BR Job Type Part time Department Hourly Training As a Lowe’s Retail Sales Associate – Part-Time, you are the key to our customers’ positive shopping experiences.

