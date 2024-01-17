Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville seeks a full-time sales specialist – ProServices – Day. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the Lowe’s career website on Jan. 16, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Full Time – Sales Specialist – ProServices – Day

Location Loganville, GA 2969 Category Store Operations Job Id JR-01618822Job Type Full time DepartmentPro Services

Deliver excellent service to Pro customers. Answer Pro customer questions. Execute Pro orders and projects. Meet store sales goals. Have 1 year of sales or customer service experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

