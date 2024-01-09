LPD give Walton County Special Olympics $14,230 from 2023 annual Donut Dash 5K

01/08/2024 Sharon Swanepoel

Loganville Police Department present $14,230 check from Donut Dash 5K to Janice Tribble for the 2024 Special OlympicsContributed photo

At last month’s city council meeting, members of the Loganville Police Department and police chief Dick Lowry presented Walton County Special Olympics with a check for $14,230. The funds were a result of the profit earned by the police department’s annual Donut Dash 5K.
Janice Tribble accepted the check on behalf of Walton County Special Olympics.

