LPD give Walton County Special Olympics $14,230 from 2023 annual Donut Dash 5K

Loganville Police Department present $14,230 check from Donut Dash 5K to Janice Tribble for the 2024 Special Olympics – Contributed photo

At last month’s city council meeting, members of the Loganville Police Department and police chief Dick Lowry presented Walton County Special Olympics with a check for $14,230. The funds were a result of the profit earned by the police department’s annual Donut Dash 5K.

Janice Tribble accepted the check on behalf of Walton County Special Olympics.

