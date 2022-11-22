LPD investigating report of an armed invasion and rape in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Loganville Police Department is currently investigating the alleged rape of a 54-year-old Loganville woman. The rape is alleged to have occurred on Friday evening at a home in the Stone Creek subdivision during an armed invasion by a single perpetrator.

According to the LPD incident report, officers were called to the home of a neighbor at 6:42 p.m. after the victim reportedly climbed out of a window and ran to that home to report the attack. Responding police report that the woman told them that she had just taken a shower at her home when a young black man entered her bedroom and confronted her with a gun. She said he demanded money and ordered her to bend over the bed where he is alleged to have proceeded to forcible rape her. She told officers, however, that she was not sure that he was able to complete the act. She said he then demanded money, took her cell phone off the bed and went through her purses. The victim said he did this while threatening her with a gun that was gold in color.

When he left the room, the victim reportedly slammed the door shut and locked it. She then went into the bathroom and left via the window, fleeing to a neighboring house to get help and call the police. Police subsequently requested a medical unit respond to the scene.

When police re-located to complete the investigation at the home of the victim, they found the front door and back sliding door were unlocked. The residence was cleared by police and nobody else was found to be in the home at that time. The phone was later reportedly found in nearby woods.

The alleged perpetrator is described as a young black male in his early 20s who was dressed in dark pants and a red hoodie and wearing a full face mask. He also allegedly had on blue rubber gloves.

At this time officials are not commenting on the incident other than to confirm that it is under investigation. Somebody other than the police has circulated a flyer in the neighborhood reporting the incident.